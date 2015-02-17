Feb 17 Fairfax Fin Holdings Ltd
* Recommended offer for Brit plc
* Boards of Fairfax and Brit are pleased to announce that
they have reached agreement regarding terms of a recommended
cash offer
* Brit offer price values entire issued and to be issued
ordinary share capital of Brit at approximately 1.22 billion stg
and represents a premium
* Brit shareholders will be entitled to receive: for each
Brit share: 305 pence in cash ("Brit offer price"), comprising:
280 pence in cash ("cash amount")
* Expected 2014 final dividend payable by Brit of 25 pence
in cash to Brit shareholders on relevant record date
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)