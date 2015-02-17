Feb 17 Monitise Plc :

* H1 revenue fell 9 percent to 42.4 million stg

* With a global partner, monitise has signed a letter of intent with a major european financial institution to deploy monitise digital banking capabilities in multiple countries

* Re-iteration of EBITDA profitability in FY 2016, driven by cost initiatives and benefits of shifting to a product-centric model

* Ebitda loss of 30.8 mln stg (H1 FY 2014 loss: 10.2 mln stg)

* Adjusted loss after tax of 38.5 mln stg (H1 FY 2014 loss: 16.4 mln stg) and adjusted loss per share of 1.9 pence(H1 FY 2014 loss: 1.0 pence)

* Statutory loss after tax of 56.8 mln stg (h1 FY 2014 loss: 22.0 mln stg) with loss per share of 2.8 pence(H1 FY 2014 loss: 1.4 pence)

* Gross cash 129 mln stg as at 31 December 2014, provides balance sheet strength to see Monitise through to cash flow breakeven and beyond

* Monitise's total user count now exceeds 82 million

* FY 2015 revenue is expected to be between 90-100 mln stg

* FY 2016 total cost base to be materially lower than current consensus (which is approximately 180 mln stg)

* While FY 2015 EBITDA loss is expected to be 40-50 mln stg ("FY 2015 profit forecast"), monitise reiterates its expectation to be EBITDA profitable in FY 2016