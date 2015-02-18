Feb 18 Rib Software Ag

* news: Rib Group announces preliminary financial figures for the 4th quarter and financial year 2014: itwo software revenues increase by 62.5%

* Q4 sales rose 22.8 percent to 70 million eur

* Says revenues in 4th quarter increased by 79.4% to eur 27.8 million (previous year: eur 15.5 million)

* Says q4 pre-tax profit adjusted for special effects increased by 210.5% to eur 11.8 million

* Says 2014 sales up 22.8% to eur 70.0 million

* Says 2014 pre-tax profit up 122.3% to eur 28.9 million

* Says 2014 ebitda margin reaches 50.4%