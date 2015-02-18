Feb 18 Skanska

* Skanska to be construction partner for research and development center and corporate HQ for Astra Zeneca, UK, for gbp 300 m, about sek 3.7 billion

* Order to be included in the order bookings for Skanska UK in the first quarter of 2015

* Work has started and is expected to be completed in 2017