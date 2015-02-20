U.S. Democratic Senator Dick Durbin undergoes heart procedure
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the chamber's second-ranking Democrat, had a procedure on Tuesday in Chicago to correct an irregular heartbeat, his office said.
Feb 20 Castellum AB
* Castellum invests sekm 115 and sells sekm 65 in gothenburg
* Castellum AB (publ) has, through the wholly owned subsidiary Eklandia Fastighets AB, acquired a fully let office property comprising 3,900 sq.m. at the Lindholmen Science Park pier, Gothenburg. The investment amounted to SEKm 115 and the change of possession took place in February 19, 2015.
* Further Eklandia sells an office property at Kungsgatan in central Gothenburg of approx. 1,570 sq.m. The transaction amounted to SEKm 65 net Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the chamber's second-ranking Democrat, had a procedure on Tuesday in Chicago to correct an irregular heartbeat, his office said.
(Adds details, background throughout) By Charlotte Greenfield WELLINGTON, May 3 Global dairy prices rose on Wednesday for the fourth international auction in a row, a strong indicator that last year's recovery is back on track. The GDT Price Index climbed 3.6 percent, with an average selling price of $3,166 per tonne, in the auction held in the early hours of Wednesday. The index had risen 3.1 percent at the previous sale. After two years of declining prices, farmers