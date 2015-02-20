Feb 20 Essentra Plc :

* Final dividend up 18.9 percent to 12.6 pence per share

* Total dividend 18.3 pence per share

* FY revenue ahead 14 pct at constant fx (like-for-like 1 +9 pct) to 866 mln stg

* FY adjusted operating profit 2 up 16 pct (at constant fx)

* FY like-for-like revenue ahead 9 pct and adjusted EPS growth of 19 pct

* Well-positioned to continue its track record of balanced, profitable growth in 2015

* At least mid single digit like-for-like revenue growth and double digit adjusted eps growth at constant exchange