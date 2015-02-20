UPDATE 2-Mondelez's results beat on better pricing, cost cuts
* Q1 Latin America revenue rises 11.4 pct (Adds details, background, updates shares)
Feb 20 Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA :
* Group profit in first half-year 2014/2015 of 3.7 million euros ($4.19 million) (previous first half-year 8.2 million euros)
* H1 EBITDA amounted 30.7 million euros (previous first half-year 26.7 million euros)
* Says H1 EBIT of 10.1 million euros (previous first half-year 11.6 million euros)
* H1 group revenues increased by 13.7 million euros or 10.1 pct compared to previous first half year to an amount of 150.3 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 Latin America revenue rises 11.4 pct (Adds details, background, updates shares)
(Adds details, background throughout) By Charlotte Greenfield WELLINGTON, May 3 Global dairy prices rose on Wednesday for the fourth international auction in a row, a strong indicator that last year's recovery is back on track. The GDT Price Index climbed 3.6 percent, with an average selling price of $3,166 per tonne, in the auction held in the early hours of Wednesday. The index had risen 3.1 percent at the previous sale. After two years of declining prices, farmers