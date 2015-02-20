UPDATE 2-Shire drives down costs to deliver earnings beat
Feb 20 Mediclin AG :
* FY group sales increased by 23.1 million euros up to 538.0 million euros ($608.3 million); preliminary group operating result amounts to 15.6 million euros
* FY EPS account to 0.18 euros (previous year: -0.06 euros)
* Says FY EBIT increased from 2.2 million euros to 15.6 million euros
* 21.0 million euros (previous year: 18.6 million euros) were invested in capital expenditure in FY 2014 including 5.2 million euros (previous year: 4.4 million euros) subsidies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8844 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LAVAL, Quebec, May 2 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, weighed down by debt from years of acquisitions, is on pace to meeting its target of repaying $5 billion in debt between August, 2016 and February, 2018, Chief Executive Joe Papa told shareholders on Tuesday.