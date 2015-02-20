BRIEF-Morguard North American REIT says basic FFO of $0.30 per unit for three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016.
May 2 Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
Feb 20 Hypoport AG :
* Says company now believes it will generate earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in excess of 7.5 million euros ($8.52 million) (2013: 4.0 million euros) for 2014 financial year
* Says revenue will, as expected, have achieved double-digit growth in 2014
* Says main reason for revising this forecast is strong Q4 of last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8801 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
* White mountains insurance group ltd says Reid T. Campbell will become its chief financial officer on may 17, 2017