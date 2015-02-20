Feb 20 Hypoport AG :

* Says company now believes it will generate earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in excess of 7.5 million euros ($8.52 million) (2013: 4.0 million euros) for 2014 financial year

* Says revenue will, as expected, have achieved double-digit growth in 2014

* Says main reason for revising this forecast is strong Q4 of last year