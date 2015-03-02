BRIEF-Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
March 2 Alent Plc
* Final dividend 6 penceper share
* Total dividend 9 penceper share
* FY pretax profit 73.4 million stg versus 77.7 million stg year ago
* FY revenue 644.8 million stg versus 684.7 million stg year ago
* FY net sales value 413.0mln stg versus 420.1 million stg a year earlier
* FY adjusted profit before tax 91.5 million stg versus 88.0 million stg a year earlier
* Anticipate that our core markets will continue to grow at a similar rate to 2014 on a global basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016