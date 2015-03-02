March 2 Amlin Plc

* FY pretax profit 258.7 million stg versus 325.7 million stg year ago

* Profit before tax of 258.7 mln stg (2013: 325.7 mln stg)

* Return on equity of 14.1 pct (2013: 19.8 pct); return on net tangible assets of 16.4 pct (2013: 23.2 pct)

* Final dividend 18.9 pence per share

* Growth in net written premium of 8.1 pct to 2,278.9 million stg (2013: 2,107.4 million stg), supported by improved reinsurance purchase

* Reorganisation of business into three global strategic business units improves global presence and client focus

* Special dividend declared of 75 million stg or 15 pence per share

* Ordinary dividend declared increased by 3.8 pct to 27 pence per share (2013: 26 pence per share)

* In 2015 we plan to invest further in this area by implementing a client relationship management system

* New structure enables each underwriting unit to formulate and drive a global strategy specific to its particular lines of business

* Expect growth in emerging economies to continue to outpace those of more mature economies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: