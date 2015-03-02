BRIEF-Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
March 2 Thorntons Plc
* H1 sales fell 8.2 percent to 128.2 million stg
* Profit before tax and exceptional items £6.5 million (2014: £7.2 million)
* UK commercial sales declined 12.4% to £54.7 million (2014: £62.4 million)
* Overall performance of business in first half of this financial year was disappointing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016