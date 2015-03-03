March 3 Tullett Prebon Plc

* FY operating profit 100.7 million stg versus 115.4 million stg year ago

* Final dividend 11.25 penceper share

* Total dividend 16.85 penceper share

* FY revenue 703.5 mln stg (2013: 803.7 mln stg)

* FY profit before tax 86.6 mln stg(2013: 99.6 mln stg)

* Money from BGC should be retained for those purposes

* Difficult to predict accurately level of activity in markets we serve

* Revenue in first two months of 2015, excluding pvm, and at constant exchange rates, is unchanged compared with equivalent period last year