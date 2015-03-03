March 3 Pace Plc

* FY revenue 2.62 billion usd versus 2.47 billion usd year ago

* Final dividend up 27.5 percent to 0.0475 usdper share

* Total dividend up 27.5 percent to 0.07 usdper share

* FY adjusted ebita rose 24.5 percent to 241.1 million usd

* FY revenue up 6.1% to $2,620.0m (2013: $2,469.2m).

* Adjusted ebita 1 up 24.5% to $241.1m (2013: $193.6m).

* Board is confident that group will make further progress in 2015: . Revenues for 2015 expected to be c. $2.75bn. . Adjusted ebita for 2015 is expected to be c. $255m.