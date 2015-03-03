BRIEF-U.S. FDA issues form 483 to Biocon Bangalore facility
FDA issues form 483 dated april 7 to Biocon Bangalore facility
March 3 Smith & Nephew Plc
* Smith & Nephew acquires Colombian distributor
* Announces acquisition of Eurociencia Colombia ('ECC'). Ecc has been Smith & Nephew's sole distributor for orthopaedic reconstruction, trauma and sports medicine products in Colombia since 2006
* Terms of transaction have not been disclosed
Acquisition of ECC is in-line with Smith & Nephew's strategic priority to supplement its organic growth through acquisitions and follows similar transactions in Brazil, Turkey and India
CARACAS, May 9 Venezuela's infant mortality rose 30 percent last year, maternal mortality shot up 65 percent and cases of malaria jumped 76 percent, according to government data, sharp increases reflecting how the country's deep economic crisis has hammered at citizens' health.