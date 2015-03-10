March 10 Close Brothers Group Plc
* H1 adjusted operating profit rose 16 percent to 108.6
million stg
* Interim dividend up 9 percent to 18 penceper share
* Continued steady progress in asset management with
adjusted operating profit of £5.1 million and assets under
management up 5% to £10.2 billion
* Continued strong performance in banking division with
adjusted operating profit 19% higher at £106.4 million,
reflecting 3.2% loan book growth year to date to £5.5 billion
and an improved bad debt ratio of 0.7%
* We remain well positioned to deliver good results in a
range of market conditions
* See continued opportunities for growth in banking
division, and our priority remains to maintain our prudent risk
profile and strong returns
* Winterflood remains sensitive to current environment, but
is well positioned as conditions improve
* In asset management we continue to expect steady growth in
aum and increasing profitability
* Remain confident in outlook for current financial year
