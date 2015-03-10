March 10 Inchcape Plc

* Fy sales rose 2.7 percent to 6.7 billion stg

* Final dividend 13.8 pence per share

* Total dividend up 15.5 percent to 20.1 pence per share

* Acceleration of like for like sales momentum in 2014 with revenue growth of 10.1 percent at constant currency

* Strong underlying operating profit growth of 15.3 percent at constant currency

* Reported PBT 255.8 million pounds (2013: 266.1 million pounds)

* Recommended final dividend of 13.8p 5 per share giving a total dividend for year of 20.1p per share (2013: 17.4p), up 15.5%