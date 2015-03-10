March 10 Sdl Plc
* Final dividend 2.5 pence per share
* FY group revenues of 260.4 mln stg, up 3 pct at constant
currency, a marginal fall in reported revenues of 2 pct
* FY group profit before one-off costs, amortisation and tax
16.5 mln stg, up 103 pct at constant currency
* Expect digital customer experience management market to
continue to evolve rapidly over next three years, as consumers
demand better customer engagement across a broad spectrum of
online devices and increasingly smartphones
* Expect this new customer experience market to grow by more
than 15 pct per year as we move into 2016
