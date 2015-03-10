March 10 Ryanair Holdings Plc

* Ryanair doubles Cologne traffic

* Will double its Cologne traffic as it launched 7 new routes, including a 4 x daily service to/from Berlin, as part of its Cologne winter 2015/16 schedule (17 routes in total0

* Will deliver 2m customers p.a., and support 2,000* "on-site" jobs

* From winter 2015, Ryanair will grow in cologne from 1 to 3 based aircraft ($300m investment)

* 7 new routes: Berlin, Copenhagen, Gran Canaria, Milan, Porto, Valencia & Warsaw