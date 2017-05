March 10 Ahlers AG :

* Achieved strong revenue growth of 4.2 percent in fiscal year 2013/14

* FY 2013/2014 dividend of 0.40 euros per common share and 0.45 euros per preferred share (previous year: 0.45 euros and 0.50 euros, respectively)

* FY EBIT before special effects rising sharply by 46 percent to 11.7 million euros ($13 million) in 2013/14 (previous year: 8.0 million euros)

* FY sales revenues of 257.1 million euros versus 246.7 million euros year ago

* FY consolidated net income after taxes 6.0 million euros versus 5.6 million euros year ago