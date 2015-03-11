March 11 Domino Printing Sciences Plc :

* Recommended offer for Domino Printing Sciences Plc

* Reached pact on cash offer in which Brother will acquire entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Domino

* Shareholders will be entitled to receive a total of 915 pence in cash for each Domino share held

* Offer values entire issued ordinary share capital of Domino at approximately £1,031 million

* Co shareholders will also receive proposed final dividend for year ended 31 October 2014 of 14.76p per share

* A premium of approximately 42.6 per cent to volume weighted average price per Domino share of 641.7 pence during six month period to 10 March

* As part of offer, a loan note alternative will be available to domino shareholders

* Loan note alternative will enable eligible co shareholders to elect to get loan notes in lieu of part or all of cash consideration