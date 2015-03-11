BRIEF-AutoCanada Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.13
* Plan to spend approximately $30.9 million in 2017 on dealership relocations and expansions
March 11 Almonty Industries :
* Statement on approach to Ormonde Mining Plc
* An indicative non-binding proposal was made to acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of Ormonde Mining Plc
* An indicative non-binding proposal was made to acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of Ormonde Mining Plc
* No certainty that any transaction will be progressed or, in particular, that a formal offer to shareholders will be made
* Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos reports open market sale of about 1 million Amazon shares at price of $935.07 to $949.99 between May 2 to May 4- SEC filing