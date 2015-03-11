BRIEF-Ovid Therapeutics prices 5 mln share offering at $15 per share
* Ovid Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
March 11 Biomax Rubber Industries Ltd :
* $10 million sales target with expansion plan
* Current full production capacity is 350 million gloves per year
* Company is looking to expand production to cope with current demand exceeding 500 million gloves per year which in turn would translate into $10 million revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly approved a bill to repeal Obamacare, handing Republican President Donald Trump a victory that could prove short-lived as the healthcare legislation heads into a likely tough battle in the Senate.