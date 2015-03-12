March 12 Shawbrook Group Ltd IPO-SHAW.L:
* Shawbrook: announcement of intention to float
* Company will apply for admission of its ordinary shares to
premium listing segment of official list maintained by FCA
* Offer comprises sale by fund advised by Pollen street
capital, other shareholders, new shares to be issued by company
* Expected that new ordinary shares being sold in offer will
raise gross proceeds for company of about 90 million pounds
* Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs International
appointed as joint sponsors, joint global co-ordinators and
joint bookrunners to offer
* Expected that admission will take place in early April
2015
* Group expects to benefit from opportunities arising from
growth chosen markets, together with product development,
expansion into adjacent markets
