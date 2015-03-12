March 12 TSB Banking Group Plc :
* Statement re possible offer
* Boards of TSB and Banco De Sabadell SA note recent media
speculation
* Confirms that it has received a preliminary proposal from
Sabadell which may or may not result in a formal offer for
entire share capital of company
* Board of TSB has indicated to Sabadell that it would be
willing to recommend an offer at proposed price,
* Proposal is for 340 pence in cash per TSB share
* Making of any offer for TSB by Sabadell will be subject to
completion of due diligence and Lloyds Banking Group Plc
agreeing to enter into an irrevocable undertaking with sabadell
in respect of its entire holding in TSB
* Sabadell expects to finance transaction on a capital
neutral basis for Sabadell Group
* Board of TSB believes that Sabadell could support and
accelerate TSB's retail growth strategy and accelerate expansion
of tsb's presence in SME sector
* Sabadell expects that transaction will be broadly neutral
to sabadell earnings in short term and enhancing to earnings in
medium term
* Sabadell recognises achievement of TSB's management and
employees and would continue to operate TSB as a robust
competitor in UK banking market, building on TSB brand name
* Citigroup and Rothschild are acting as financial advisers
to TSB and Goldman Sachs is acting as financial adviser to
Sabadell
