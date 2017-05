March 12 co.don AG :

* FY 2014 EBITDA from operating activities came to -557 thousand euros (unaudited); previous year: -1,343 thousand euros

* Last FY year revenue increased by some 23 percent (unaudited)

* FY operating loss was reduced by more than half

* EU marketing authorisation for its patented pharmaceutical product remains most important strategic objective for company

