March 16 Isaria Wohnbau AG :

* FY revenue 160 million euros($169 million)(previous year 38 million euros)

* FY net result after tax of 9.3 million euros (previous year 1.1 million euros)

* FY EBIT amounting to 21.6 million euros

* For 2015 further strengthening of equity base with profit in high single-digit million range expected