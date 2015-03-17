BRIEF-Galena Biopharma Q1 loss per share $0.45
* Galena Biopharma reports first quarter 2017 financial results
March 17 Nordic Nanovector ASA :
* Decided to increase capital raised in offering from approximately 400 million Norwegian corwns ($48.30 million) to approximately 500 million crowns
* Decided to narrow indicative price range to 31 crowns to 32 crowns per share
* Global coordinators for offering and ABG Sundal Collier, Carnegie and DNB Markets are acting as Joint Bookrunners for Offering ($1 = 8.2785 Norwegian crowns)
* Q1 revenue $38.5 million versus $36.2 million