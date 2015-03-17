March 17 Nordic Nanovector ASA :

* Decided to increase capital raised in offering from approximately 400 million Norwegian corwns ($48.30 million) to approximately 500 million crowns

* Decided to narrow indicative price range to 31 crowns to 32 crowns per share

* Global coordinators for offering and ABG Sundal Collier, Carnegie and DNB Markets are acting as Joint Bookrunners for Offering