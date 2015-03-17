March 17 Beijer Ref

* Beijer ref acquires patton and expands in four countries: New Zealand, Australia and India

* Says patton reports sales of approximately sek 400m and is leading refrigeration wholesaler in new zealand

* Says acquisition is estimated to have a positive effect on beijer ref's net income in 2015 Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)