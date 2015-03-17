BRIEF-Innovative Industrial Properties Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.10
* Innovative Industrial Properties reports first quarter 2017 results
Beijer Ref
* Beijer ref acquires patton and expands in four countries: New Zealand, Australia and India
* Says patton reports sales of approximately sek 400m and is leading refrigeration wholesaler in new zealand
* Says acquisition is estimated to have a positive effect on beijer ref's net income in 2015 Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Capitala finance corp. Prices public offering of $70.0 million 6.00% notes due 2022