March 17 Celesio AG

* news: celesio ag: celesio announces results for fiscal 2014

* Fy revenue rose 4.3 percent to 22.33 billion eur

* Dividend 0.83 eurper share

* Generated group revenue of 22,325.9 million euro in fiscal 2014

* Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) fell by 3.0 per cent from 423.6 million euro to 410.9 million euro

* Guaranteed dividend amounting to 0.83 euro is granted for fiscal 2014 by mckesson deutschland

* Assumes that both revenue and adjusted ebit for fiscal 2016 will return to level of fiscal 2014

* Expects revenue to increase moderately, and adjusted ebit to be slightly below unaudited figures for q1 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: