* Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. announces public offering of common stock
March 17 Celesio AG
* news: celesio ag: celesio announces results for fiscal 2014
* Fy revenue rose 4.3 percent to 22.33 billion eur
* Dividend 0.83 eurper share
* Generated group revenue of 22,325.9 million euro in fiscal 2014
* Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) fell by 3.0 per cent from 423.6 million euro to 410.9 million euro
* Guaranteed dividend amounting to 0.83 euro is granted for fiscal 2014 by mckesson deutschland
* Assumes that both revenue and adjusted ebit for fiscal 2016 will return to level of fiscal 2014
* Expects revenue to increase moderately, and adjusted ebit to be slightly below unaudited figures for q1 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Whole Foods Market - John B. Elstrott, Morris Siegel, JONATHAN D. SOKOLOFF, Dr. Ralph Z. Sorenson and William A. Tindell, III resigned from board of co Source text: [http://bit.ly/2r17CEi] Further company coverage: