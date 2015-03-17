BRIEF-Egain reports GAAP loss per share $0.09
* Egain reports new saas bookings growth of 88% and backlog growth of 43% year over year in Q3 2017
March 17 Tele2
* Tele2 invests in its Croatian mobile network
* "As a result of solid customer growth and improved profitability, Tele2 now declares a new investment cycle for its operations in Croatia"
* The network upgrade will be done in partnership with Huawei Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* IDENTIV INC - CONFIRMING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 POSITIVE ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $4 MILLION AND $7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: