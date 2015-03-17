BRIEF-Viking Therapeutics reports Q1 loss per share $0.23
* Viking Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update
March 17 Biotest AG :
* Proposes capital increase from capital funds and share split to general meeting
* Proposes capital increase without issuing new shares
* Proposes share split with relation of one to three
* Proposes share split intended to promote liquidity and accessibility of Biotest shares and to make Biotest shares even more attractive also for a broader group of investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Caretrust REIT Inc prices $300.0 mln of senior notes due 2025