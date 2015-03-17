BRIEF-Resonant reports Q1 loss per share $0.37
* Resonant reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update
March 17 EVRY ASA :
* New financing secured
* Has resolved to enter into new financing deal with a syndicate of banks
* New financing consists of various tranches in an aggregate frame of 5.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($662.49 million), with maturity profiles of six and seven years
* New financing ensures that EVRY achieves financial headroom at market rates with initial margins in range of 4 - 5 pct, with possibility for reduction given company performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3020 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Maxpoint Interactive announces first quarter 2017 earnings results