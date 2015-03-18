March 18 Lifewatch AG :
* Achieves turnaround in 2014: turnover increased by 8.1 pct
with positive operating results
* Realized a turnover of $98.47 million for business year
2014, 8.1 pct more than in previous year
* EBIT for second semester amounted to $4.43 million
following negative result in first six months of $4.13 million
* EBIT for business year 2014 amounted to $0.30 million
(2013: $-2.089 million)
* H2 EBITDA of $7.47 million more than offset negative first
half year numbers
* FY net loss of $2.73 million (2013: net profit $2.92
million)
