March 18 Paion AG :
* Reports on the financial year 2014 and financial results
* In 2014, revenues amounted to 3.5 million euros ($3.7
million) and thus were 0.8 million euros lower compared to 2013
* 2014 closed with a net loss of 9.1 million euros, thus
exceeding net loss of 2.2 million euros of 2013 substantially
but according to plan
* As of Dec. 31, 2014, cash and cash equivalents amounted to
58.9 million euros
* Has sufficient funds to conduct planned phase III programs
with remimazolam in EU and U.S. including filing process, and to
initiate premarketing and market access activities
* Currently concentrates on development of remimazolam and
does not expect revenues in 2015
* Sees 2015 net loss will increase significantly compared
to prior year and amount to about 25 million euros to 29 million
euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9450 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)