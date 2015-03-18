March 18 secunet Security Networks AG :
* FY revenue grew by 18.3 million euros or 29 percent, from
63.9 million euros in previous year to 82.2 million euros ($87
million)
* FY EBIT up by 79 percent or 2.9 million euros compared to
previous year, rising from 3.7 million euros to 6.6 million
euros
* Will recommend that a dividend of 0.27 euros be paid out
for each no-par value share that is entitled to dividend
(previous year: 0.15 euros)
* Is expecting revenues and EBIT for 2015 financial year to
remain at around same level as for previous year
* Order book is 37.5 million euros at end of 2014 and has
therefore decreased by 7 percent compared to amount of 40.3
million euros as at Dec. 31, 2013
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9445 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)