BRIEF-First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.
March 18 Phoenix Group Holdings
* Final dividend 26.7 penceper share
* Total dividend 53.4 penceper share
* FY market consistent embedded value ('MCEV') increased to 2,647 mln stg as at Dec 31, 2014 (2013 : 2,378 mln stg)
* FY operating companies' cash generation of 567 mln stg (2013: 817 mln stg), above top end of 500 - 550 mln stg target range
* Full year cash generation of 957 mln stg
* On track to formally apply for regulatory approval of its internal model in June 2015, re transition to Solvency II
* Phoenix group sees being "well capitalised" for Solvency II ; sees capital position for Solvency II in excess of current PLHL ICA surplus, subject to regulatory approval
* Cash generation target range is 200 - 250 mln stg due to retention of capital in life companies in short term Source text: (bit.ly/1GnbZvd) Further company coverage:
