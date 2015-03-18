March 18 LSR Group OJSC :

* Acquires new sand deposit

* Entered into preliminary agreement to acquire 100 pct of Ravan LLC, owner of a sand deposit in Tosnensky District, Leningrad region

* The proved reserves of the deposit amount to about 7m square meters

* The mining process is to begin in summer 2015

* As a result of the transaction the sand reserves of LSR Group will reach 200m square meters