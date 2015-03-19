BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 19 Adler Modemaerkte AG :
* Proposed dividend of 0.50 euros
* FY revenue up by 1.3 percent from 528.6 million euros to 535.3 million euros ($577 million)
* FY EBIT amounted to 26.2 million euros (previous year: 28.9 million euros)
* Net profit for year amounted to 14.1 million euros(previous year: 18.6 million euros)
* In subsequent years, EBITDA is expected to increase in relation to revenue
* Expects EBITDA to stagnate at best at already high level, and to possibly decline slightly in 2015
* Possible to generate a mid-single-digit percentage increase in revenue in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9276 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9nOjeh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)