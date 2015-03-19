BRIEF-Camsing International seeks trading halt
* Trading in shares of Camsing International Holding will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On May 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 19 Advanced Vision Technology Avt Ltd :
* Reports 2014 financial results
* FY operating income totaled $5.9 million, an increase of 3.2 pct compared with 2013
* FY revenues totaled $54.1 million, an increase of 7.2 pct from revenues of $50.5 million in 2013
* Extra-ordinary dividend of $1.0 per share has been announced
* FY net income totaled $4.6 million, a decrease of 30.0 pct compared with $6.6 million in 2013
* Projects revenues for 2015 to be between $57.0 million - $59.0 million, and operating income to be between $6.3 million - $6.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading in shares of Camsing International Holding will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On May 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into a second debenture deed with First Samuel Limited that provides company with a loan facility of up to $2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: