March 19 PSI Aktiengesellschaft fuer Produkte und Systeme der Informationstechnologie :

* Attained approximately constant sales of 175.4 million euros ($187 million); (2013: 176.3 million euros) in financial year 2014

* FY new orders were, with 184 million euros (2013: 185 million euros), also about constant

* FY EBIT increased by 72 percent to 7.2 million euros (2013: 4.2 million euros)

* FY group net result increased by tenfold to 4.1 million euros (2013: 0.4 million euros)

* Will propose to transfer full result to reserves and to start again with dividend payments in next year

* For 2015 management aims to increase volume of new orders and group sales in mid-single-digit range and for an EBIT of 11 million euros