March 20 Amphion Innovations Plc :

* Motif Bio Ltd update re intention to float

* Partner company, Motif Bio Plc, will seek admission of its ordinary shares to trading on AIM market of London Stock Exchange

* Admission is expected on March 31, 2015

* As of Dec. 31, 2014, amphion owned approximately 38 pct of Motif

* Directors of motif anticipate antibiotic Iclaprim could be ready for commercialisation within approximately 36 months