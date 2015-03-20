BRIEF-Ajman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 26 million dirhams versus 30 million dirhams year ago
March 20 Amphion Innovations Plc :
* Motif Bio Ltd update re intention to float
* Partner company, Motif Bio Plc, will seek admission of its ordinary shares to trading on AIM market of London Stock Exchange
* Admission is expected on March 31, 2015
* As of Dec. 31, 2014, amphion owned approximately 38 pct of Motif
* Directors of motif anticipate antibiotic Iclaprim could be ready for commercialisation within approximately 36 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres