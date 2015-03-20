BRIEF-Ajman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 26 million dirhams versus 30 million dirhams year ago
March 20 Lloyds Banking Group Plc :
* Offer for TSB Banking Group Plc
* Notes announcement by TSB Banking Group Plc
* Has agreed to sell a 9.99 per cent interest in TSB to Sabadell Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 26 million dirhams versus 30 million dirhams year ago
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres