March 20 Westgrund AG :

* Announces highest revenues and best results in the company's history

* FY revenues which nearly completely consist of rental revenues will reach 35.9 million euros ($38.3 million) and thus nearly double compared to previous year according to preliminary data

* FY earnings before taxes (71.6 million euros) and consolidated net result (59.8 million euros) are both expected to more than triple in comparison to previous year

* FY funds from operations without gains from sale of properties (FFO I) are expected to reach 5.6 million euros and thus more than quadruple in comparison to previous year