March 20 Marine Harvest Asa :

* Holders of EUR348 million of principal amount of Marine Harvest's convertible bonds due 2018 have accepted the voluntary incentive payment offer that was made on 16 March 2015 and expired on 19 March 2015

* This represents approximately 99.43 percent of the total outstanding amount of bonds