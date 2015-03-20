March 20 Tomorrow Focus AG :
* Publishes results for 2014: consolidated revenue up by 7
percent and group operating EBITDA by 13.5 percent
* At 161.5 million euros ($172.3 million), FY consolidated
revenue was 7.0 percent up on previous year's figure of 151.0
million euros
* FY group EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) stood
at 17.4 million euros, 12.6 percent lower compared with figure
of 19.9 million euros for 2013
* FY group EBT (earnings before taxes) was 7.9 percent lower
at 13.9 million euros compared with 15.1 million euros in 2013
* FY group earnings after taxes from continuing operations
stood at 10.6 million euros, down 14.5 percent on previous
year's figure of 12.4 million euros
