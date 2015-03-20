March 20 All for One Steeb AG :
* Planning an equity acquisition to expand technology
consulting for large corporations operating their own data
centers
* Total purchase price for majority interest is
approximately 2 million euros and is to be paid in cash
* Have reached an agreement about key elements pertaining to
All for One Steeb AG's incremental acquisition of a 74.9 pct
equity interest in newly-established Grandconsult Dexina GmbH
* After share acquisition will transfer its grandconsult
technology and management consulting operations to Grandconsult
Dexina GmbH
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)