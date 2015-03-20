BRIEF-Ajman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 26 million dirhams versus 30 million dirhams year ago
March 20 Essenden Plc
* Stmnt re share price movement
* Has received a preliminary approach from Harwood Capital Llp regarding a possible acquisition
* Discussion is highly preliminary but included, among other things, possibility of an acquisition of entire issued share capital of company
* There is no certainty that this approach will lead to an offer being made for company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres