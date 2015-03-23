BRIEF-Jiangsu Jiangyin Rural Commercial Bank to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
May 5 Jiangsu Jiangyin Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd :
March 23 Klovern Ab
* Klovern acquires for SEK 360 million in Gothenburg
* In two separate transactions Klövern acquires 21,400 sq.m in the area of Majorna.
* Buys one property and the site leasehold of another property
* The total lettable area of around 21,400 sq.m. consists primarily of office space.
* Ascott ltd - Capitaland's unit, Ascott Ltd has acquired a prime property on New York's Fifth Avenue; Ascott will invest around US$50 million in property