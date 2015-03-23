BRIEF-TZ Ltd expanded loan facility
* Entered into a second debenture deed with First Samuel Limited that provides company with a loan facility of up to $2 million
March 23 Yougov Plc
* H1 revenue 36.2 million stg
* Adjusted operating profit up by 16 pct to 3.3 mln for the six months ended Jan 31, 2015
* Dividend paid of 0.8p per share (2014: 0.6p)
* Second half has started well and we are on track for full year
* Looking beyond current year, have strong base from which to deliver plans for organic growth over next five years
May 5 Beijing Supermap Software Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11